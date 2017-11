BEIRUT: An Islamic State car bomb killed 20 people and injured 30 others at a site where displaced families are located in eastern Syria near the city of Deir al-Zor, Syria's SANA state news agency reported on Friday.

It said the bombing took place near the al-Jafra area, which is located south of the city and is controlled by the Syrian government.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Ralph Boulton)