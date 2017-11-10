IS leader Baghdadi was reported in Syrian town - Hezbollah media

World

IS leader Baghdadi was reported in Syrian town - Hezbollah media

A Hezbollah-run news outlet said on Friday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reported present in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal during the Syrian army and its allies' operation to clear it.

FILE PHOTO: Still image taken from video of a man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi making what would have been his first public appearance in Mosul
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIRUT: A Hezbollah-run news outlet said on Friday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reported present in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal during the Syrian army and its allies' operation to clear it.

The report did not say if Baghdadi was captured in the town, which the Syrian army and its allies said they had captured this week.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Tom Perry)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark