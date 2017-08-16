Is North Korea's threat to Guam a boost for tourism?

The white sandy beaches and main shopping street in Guam’s Tumon district remain busy with tourists even as the tiny Pacific island finds itself in the crosshairs of a brewing geopolitical storm.

GUAM: A holiday in the tropical island of Guam was a trip that Ms Tiffany Park and her friends had been looking forward to.

So much so that threats of a missile attack by North Korea did nothing to derail their plans to fly in from South Korea last Saturday. This was even after tensions were heightened by a week of verbal sparring between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.



“We planned this holiday for a long time so there is no way we are not coming,” Ms Park told Channel NewsAsia, adding that South Koreans are used to threats from Pyongyang.



“Even the people here in Guam seem relaxed and not worrying too much,” she said, pointing to a group of locals jogging in the shallow waters of the beach.

Ms Park and her friends have been spending most of their time sunbathing at Tumon Bay’s white sandy beach, as well as driving around the island to destinations such as the Two Lover’s Point – a cliff in northern Guam offering a panoramic view of the island’s iconic beachfront.

Mr Kim Seung Min, a tourist from South Korea, at the Tumon Bay, Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Another South Korean Kim Seung Min, who joined the crowd at Tumon Bay with his family, echoed similar sentiments: “We hear (these threats) all the time so we are no longer scared.”

Attracted by Guam’s tax-free shops, Mr Kim said he and his wife will likely be going on a shopping spree during their four-day trip. “We hear that the children’s clothes here are good and prices are low. We are going shopping after this.”



Roads along the main shopping street in the Tumon district remain busy, with shops and restaurants doing brisk business with tourists. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

TOURISM BOOST FROM “ALL-STAR” SOUTH KOREAN MARKET



Holidaymakers like Ms Park and Mr Kim are fuelling optimism among Guam officials that the brewing geopolitical storm will not make a dent on the island’s all-important economic driver. Tourism accounts for 50 per cent of Guam’s US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) economy and nearly one-third of jobs.

Guam Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio on Tuesday (Aug 15) noted that international flights, particularly those from key markets such as South Korea, were “still coming in with full tourists”. He also said that the lingering threat of a missile strike from North Korea will likely be less impactful than a virus or disease outbreak, such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003.



Island officials have also tried to soothe concerns by likening the spotlight on Guam as publicity for the relatively unknown tropical paradise. Most notably, US President Donald Trump told Guam Governor Eddie Calvo over the weekend that the global attention would help boost the US Pacific territory’s tourism by “tenfold with the expenditure of no money”.



While acknowledging that, Guam Visitors Bureau’s (GVB) president and CEO Nathan Denight was more cautious in his expectations of the island’s newfound fame, noting that tourist arrivals over the long run are “hard to say” and the impact may only be felt two to three months later.



Its biggest tourist source market Japan, for one, has turned “cautious” though there have been no major cancellations, Mr Denight told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on Wednesday.



But for now, the wheels of the local tourism sector remain largely in motion. In fact, visitor arrivals for the first 12 days of August increased 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, thanks to the “all-star” South Korean market.



“In the short term, we haven't seen any decrease in overall visitor arrivals,” Mr Denight said. “South Korea has really been the all-star market driving our arrivals up because for them, they deal with this threat more closely than us so they know that this is just more talk from North Korea that’s not worth paying much attention to.”



Beyond these two markets, the GVB is also keeping a close eye on tourists from other countries such as China and parts of Southeast Asia that may not be familiar with Guam and the geopolitical situation in East Asia.



“They may be put off by all these news so what we are trying to do is to try to put out the correct information that Guam is safe,” said Mr Denight. “A lot of the media here are focusing on North Korea but they are also going around taking pictures of our beaches, beautiful sunsets and doing stories about our culture. I’ll like to think that that will help us.”



The sunset view at Tumon Bay, Guam on Aug 16, 2017. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Mr Bill Huang from Taiwan is one tourist who has been smitten by the island’s sunset view. The first-time visitor is not ruling out another trip to Guam and like most tourists that Channel NewsAsia spoke to, Mr Huang would not be cutting short his vacation over North Korea's missile threats.



“Currently, the US and North Korea are threatening each other but I think most of the time, they are just bluffing each other.”



SOME BUSINESSES WORRY ABOUT THE LONG TERM



For businesses whose fortunes are tied to the ups and downs of the tourism industry, the impact has also been minimal.



Taxi driver Alexander Dompor, 57, said he was worried initially after hearing about cancellations at the hotel where he is based. Thankfully, business has remained brisk.



“I was worried because if tourists don’t come, I will not have business. My wife works at a hotel and her hours will get cut too if there are no tourists. During the 9/11 attack, we were affected and hotels only had 30 per cent occupancy. My wife only worked for two days a week then.”



At the ABC stores located along the busy shopping street in Tumon, sales have remained “strong”, with only a “slight” impact last week due to a slide in Japanese customers, said district manager Aaron Gandaoli.



However, Mr Gandaoli told Channel NewsAsia that he has concerns about the tourism industry’s longer-term outlook if this crisis lingers on. “Even though we do have the military capability to defend against missiles launched towards Guam, I believe there’s a fear in tourists here and even potential travellers that we are no longer a safe place,” he said.

ABC Stores, a Honolulu-based convenience store chain, has eight outlets in Guam. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

A manager at Proa Restaurant – a tourist-favourite located near the Ypao Beach Park along Tumon Bay – had similar sentiments and said that it was “strange” for local officials to view media reports on Guam as positive publicity.



“I think it's still going to have an impact on whether people want to come or not. It’s still going to make people scared,” said the manager, who declined to be named.



This worry is not going unnoticed and GVB’s Mr Denight told Channel NewsAsia he is closely monitoring the long-term impact of the North Korean crisis.



“Reputation is everything in tourism. We definitely don’t want this kind of spotlight as there are negative connotations, but given the situation, we are going to make the best of it.”