Islamic State atrocities in Mosul need international justice: UN

GENEVA: Islamic State atrocities committed during the battle for Mosul are "international crimes" that Iraqi courts do not currently have jurisdiction over, the U.N. human rights office said in a report published on Thursday.

It urged Iraq to accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court to prosecute atrocities such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, and said ensuring justice was key to rebuilding trust and to lasting reconciliation in the country.

