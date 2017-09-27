Islamic State attacks Iraqi forces west of Baghdad, killing at least seven, security sources say

BAGHDAD: Islamic State militants attacked on Wednesday several positions held by Iraqi forces in Anbar province, west of Baghdad, killing at least 7 soldiers and wounding 16, according to a preliminary toll from security sources.

Iraqi forces were bringing reinforcements to the area under attack, near the city of Ramadi, as clashes continued several hours after the militants attacked the troops with suicide car bombs, mortars and machine guns.

Islamic State militants were driven out from Ramadi in late 2015 but a low-intensity guerrilla war has continued in the region.

