Islamic State ceasefire deal convoy reaches east Syria - Hezbollah-run media

A convoy of Islamic State fighters and their families reached an exchange point in eastern Syria on Tuesday, a Hezbollah military media unit said, where they will be transferred into IS-held territory under a ceasefire deal.

BEIRUT: A convoy of Islamic State fighters and their families reached an exchange point in eastern Syria on Tuesday, a Hezbollah military media unit said, where they will be transferred into IS-held territory under a ceasefire deal.

The convoy of buses and ambulances left the Lebanon-Syria border region on Monday under Syrian military escort after a ceasefire took effect on Sunday.

The deal ended a week-long offensive with the Lebanese army on one front and Hezbollah with the Syrian army on the other against Islamic State's mountainous enclave straddling the Lebanon-Syria border.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)