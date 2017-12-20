Islamic State claims attack in Egypt's north Sinai, provides no evidence

CAIRO: Islamic State has claimed an attack on an Egyptian military airport that killed one officer and wounded two others in the town of Arish in the North Sinai region on Tuesday, the group's Amaq agency said, but provided no evidence.

The Islamic State fighters used a cornet rocket to attack a military airport while targeting the interior and defence ministers, a statement from the group said on Wednesday.

