Islamic State claims blast in Baghdad's Sadr City

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb in Baghdad's Sadr City district on Monday which killed 24 people and wounded 67 others.

  02 Jan 2017
REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Amaq news agency, a site linked to the militants, said in a statement distributed online that the attack had targeted a gathering of Shi'ite Muslims, which the ultra-hardline Sunni group considers apostates.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters