Islamic State claims blast in Baghdad's Sadr City

BAGHDAD: Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb in Baghdad's Sadr City district on Monday which killed 24 people and wounded 67 others.

Amaq news agency, a site linked to the militants, said in a statement distributed online that the attack had targeted a gathering of Shi'ite Muslims, which the ultra-hardline Sunni group considers apostates.

