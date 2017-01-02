Islamic State claims blast in Baghdad's Sadr City
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb in Baghdad's Sadr City district on Monday which killed 24 people and wounded 67 others.
Amaq news agency, a site linked to the militants, said in a statement distributed online that the attack had targeted a gathering of Shi'ite Muslims, which the ultra-hardline Sunni group considers apostates.
