Cairo: Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on a bank in Egypt's North Sinai, according to a statement posted via its online agency Amaq, without providing evidence for its claim.

Militants killed two people, including a policeman, at a bank in the town of El-Arish in Egypt's North Sinai on Thursday, security sources said.

