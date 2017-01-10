Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Sinai police checkpoint - Amaq

CAIRO: Islamic State is responsible for an attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt's North Sinai province that killed at least eight people on Monday, the group's Amaq news agency said on Tuesday.

"A surprise attack launched by Islamic State fighters on a checkpoint west of Arish city in North Sinai followed the detonation of a car bomb parked by an Islamic State fighter," Amaq reported.

