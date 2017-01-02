Channel NewsAsia

Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul attack: Statement

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people on Sunday, the group said in a statement on Monday (Jan 2).

Ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack in Istanbul. Turkish police were hunting for a gunman who killed 39 people in a rampage at an upmarket nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year. (YASIN AKGUL/AFP)

CAIRO: Islamic State claimed responsibility for a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people on Sunday, the group said in a statement on Monday (Jan 2).

"In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday," the statement said.

