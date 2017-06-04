Islamic State claims responsibility for London attack

LONDON: The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks, which left seven people dead, an online news agency affiliated with the militants said on Monday (Jun 5).

"A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday" the Aamaq news agency said, referring to Saturday's assault which saw three men in a van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree.

No details have been released about the suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police following the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Of the 48 injured, 36 remained in hospital, with 21 in a critical condition. One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were injured.

An Australian and four French nationals were also among those hospitalised, their governments said, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded.

Elsewhere, 12 people were arrested in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack.

Of those, four men were arrested after police raided what is believed to be the home of one of the men behind the London attacks, Sky News reported.

Four women were taken away from a block of flats in Barking, a Reuters photographer on the scene said. The four, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away, the photographer said.

A plain clothes police officer carries paperwork outside of the search a property in Barking Road, east London, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

London Metropolitan Police said raids were continuing in Barking.

'UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OF ROUNDS' FIRED

Eight police officers fired an unprecedented number of bullets to stop the three attackers, Britain's counter-terrorism police chief said.

The three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge then ran into the bustling Borough Market area where they stabbed numerous people.

"Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons ... Our initial assessment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers. The three attackers were shot dead," Mark Rowley said.

Most police officers in Britain are not armed and it is unusual for officers to fire their guns.

Rowley addd that police were making significant progress in identifying the three attackers, but gave no details. He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning.

He also said security arrangements for forthcoming events were being reviewed and the public could expect to see additional police, both armed and unarmed, across the capital.

An armed police officer keeps watch after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

"You will also see increased physical measures in order to keep the public safe on London's bridges," Rowley said.

'OI, COWARDS!'

The assailants wore fake suicide vests in a bid to increase the sense of panic as they lunged seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around London Bridge and Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

"As they left, I was going: 'Oi, oi, cowards!' Vowles said. "I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them ... I thought if I threw bottles or chairs they could come after me. If I could get them to come to the main road then the police could stop them; they could obviously shoot them."

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter, saw a white van speeding into crowds of people walking along the pavement on London Bridge, saying it hit about five or six people.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men get out and thought they were going to help.

Instead they "started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really," he said.

Members of the public, wrapped in emergency blankets, leave the scene of a terror attack on London Bridge in central London on June 3, 2017 AFP/Chris J Ratcliffe

'TOO MUCH TOLERANCE OF EXTREMISM': MAY

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that the series of attacks - including an earlier one at Westminster - were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a "single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism" that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said

.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," she said.

"While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is - to be frank - far too much tolerance of extremism in our country," she said, promising to review counter-terrorism efforts, including possibly increasing the jail terms handed out in terror cases.

A union flag is flown at half mast in Westminster after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

The attack came only days before snap elections, and national campaigning for Thursday's general election was suspended for the day out of respect for the victims, some of whom have life-threatening injuries.

"But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday," the prime minister said.

Saturday's rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

A woman cries as she carries a tribute to leave on London Bridge, after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.