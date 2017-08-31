Islamic State evacuation convoy will cross to Deir al-Zor - alliance commander

BEIRUT: A stalled Islamic State evacuation convoy in eastern Syria will travel north to government-held Sukhna before crossing towards Deir al-Zor region, which is held by the jihadists, a commander in the pro-Syrian government military alliance said.

An operation to exchange wounded Islamic State fighters in the convoy for the bodies of an Iranian soldier and two other soldiers in the pro-government alliance is beginning, the commander said.

(Reporting By Leila Bassam, writing by Angus McDowall)