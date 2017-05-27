Islamic State group claims responsibility for attack on Coptic Christians

CAIRO: The Islamic State militant group on Saturday (May 27) claimed responsibility for an attack on a bus in central Egypt that killed dozens of Christians, its propaganda arm said.

"A security detachment from the Islamic State carried out an attack yesterday in Minya," the group's self styled Amaq news agency reported.

Masked gunmen in three pick-up trucks had attacked the bus as it was heading for Saint Samuel monastery in Minya province, more than 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Cairo, before fleeing, according to the interior ministry.

Egypt's government said the shooting killed 29 people, and it responded by conducting air strikes on jihadist camps in the eastern Libyan city of Derna later on Friday.

The shooting in the province of Minya on Friday, as the Coptic Christians were travelling on a bus to a monastery, was the latest in a series of attacks by IS that have killed more than 100 Copts since December.

In April, suicide bombings at two churches killed 45 Copts. In December, a suicide bomber struck a church in Cairo, killing 29 Copts.

IS claimed all the bombings and threatened more attacks on the Copts, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population of 90 million.



