Islamic State Raqqa defeat 'may be today or tomorrow': Syrian Kurdish YPG

BEIRUT: The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Saturday that Islamic State was on the verge of defeat in Raqqa, and the city may be finally cleared of the jihadists on Saturday or Sunday.

"The battles are continuing in Raqqa city. Daesh (Islamic State) is on the verge of being finished. Today or tomorrow the city may be liberated," YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud told Reuters by telephone.

