Islamic State shelling forces engineers to evacuate Syrian dam-Reuters witness

TABQA DAM, Syria: Islamic State shelled positions held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of engineers who were on site to open spillways, a Reuters witness said.

Nobody was wounded by at least two explosions as Islamic State fired from the southern end of the dam, which it controls. The engineers are working to open the spillways to relieve the pressure of built-up water in the dam.

The SDF, an alliance of militias including the Kurdish YPG and Arab fighters, captured the northern part of the dam last week.

(Reporting by Rodi Said; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)