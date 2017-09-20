Islamic State targets Iranian aid convoy in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: Islamic State mortar shells on Wednesday targeted an Iranian aid convoy to areas recently captured by the Syrian army and its allies in Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria, a military media unit run by the government's ally Hezbollah said.

The mortar injured one person and caused material damage, Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television reported, but the convoy, carrying over 1,000 tonnes of aid, was not damaged, it said.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)