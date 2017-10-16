Israel attacks Syrian unit that fired at its planes over Lebanon - Israeli military

JERUSALEM: Israel's air force attacked a Syrian missile battery that fired on its warplanes as they were on a reconnaissance mission over neighbouring Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.

Israeli forces were unscathed in the incident, the media reports said, adding that the Syrian battery that was struck was located 50 km (30 miles) east of Damascus.

