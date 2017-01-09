Israel buries soldiers killed in truck-ramming attack

JERUSALEM: Israel was to bury four soldiers on Monday (Jan 9) killed when a Palestinian rammed a truck into troops visiting a popular Jerusalem tourist site in a stark reminder of tensions despite a recent lull in violence.

Sunday's attack that also saw the driver shot dead came after months of relative calm and led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to spark debate by suggesting it was inspired by the Islamic State group.

Police arrested nine people following the attack and removed a memorial tent set up in the Palestinian's east Jerusalem neighbourhood, located near the site of the incident.

Five of the nine arrested were relatives of the attacker, 28-year-old Fadi al-Qunbar, police said. His cousin dismissed Netanyahu's statement that al-Qunbar was an IS supporter.

"There was nothing in his life saying he was ISIS," Mohammad al-Qunbar, 43, said as he sat near what was left of the tent in the Jabal Mukaber neighbourhood. "He never contacted ISIS and he doesn't know ISIS," he added, using an alternative acronym for the militnat group.

He added that "we were shocked, for sure. We never expected anything like this from Fadi. But what happened has happened and we only say there is no might and power but that of God."

Israeli ministers decided Sunday to take a series of actions, including demolishing al-Qunbar's home and withholding his body, local media reported.

They also decided to hold without charge under a policy known as administration detention those who publicly support IS, according to an Israeli official.

Netanyahu's assertion that Qunbar "according to all indications supported" IS, without providing details of what led to the conclusion, sparked debate on Monday.

In making the statement, Netanyahu argued, as he has repeatedly in the past, that Israel faces the same "terrorist" attacks that have hit countries such as Germany and France.

However, the incident in many ways fit the pattern of a wave of Palestinian lone-wolf knife, gun and car-ramming assaults that began in October 2015, though seemingly with the intent to cause more casualties than usual.

A heavier truck was used - a flat-bed model with a crane in the rear - and an entire group of soldiers were targeted. Israeli security officials have said that IS influence among Palestinians is limited.

A poll released in December found that only five per cent of Palestinians believe that IS represents true Islam.

'MY DEAR, MY LIFE'



Sunday's attack occurred after hundreds of soldiers arrived at the site as part of a tour on the history of Jerusalem.

The location overlooks holy sites such as the Dome of the Rock and provides one of the most spectacular views of the city.

A video shared online showed a truck drive through a group of soldiers standing next to a bus. The driver then pulls off to the side and tries to reverse back towards where the soldiers were hit before the truck eventually comes to a stop.

Visitors, including soldiers, are seen running for cover. Soldiers opened fire as well as at least one civilian. The military identified the victims as three women - Yael Yekutiel, 20; Shir Hajaj, 22; and Shira Zur, 20 - and one man, Erez Orbach, 20.

Later at the scene, soldiers could be seen distraught over the incident as rescue workers provided psychological support. Israeli media published the last message Hajaj's mother sent to her by phone. "My dear, my life, talk to me, please," it said.

A wave of Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks erupted in October 2015, but the violence had greatly subsided in recent months.

The last time an Israeli was killed in an attack was Oct 9. Since October 2015, 247 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed, according to an AFP count.

Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out attacks, according to Israeli authorities. Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some died in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Many analysts say Palestinian frustration with the Israeli occupation and settlement-building in the West Bank, comatose peace efforts and their own fractured leadership have helped feed the unrest.

Israel says incitement by Palestinian leaders and media is a leading cause.