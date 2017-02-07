Israel legalises settler homes on private Palestinian land
Israel passed a law on Monday retroactively legalising about 4,000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.
- Posted 07 Feb 2017 05:00
- Updated 07 Feb 2017 05:25
The Israeli Knesset voted 60 to 52 to pass the law, which has drawn international concern and Palestinian anger.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
