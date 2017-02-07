Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Israel legalises settler homes on private Palestinian land

Israel passed a law on Monday retroactively legalising about 4,000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

  • Posted 07 Feb 2017 05:00
  • Updated 07 Feb 2017 05:25
A boy rides his bicycle past houses in the Israeli settlements of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People walk near houses in the Israeli settlements of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Eli Ben-Dahan (front) and other Israeli lawmakers gesture as they attend a vote on a bill at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli lawmakers attend a vote on a bill at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
prev
next

JERUSALEM: Israel passed a law on Monday retroactively legalising about 4,000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Knesset voted 60 to 52 to pass the law, which has drawn international concern and Palestinian anger.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

- Reuters