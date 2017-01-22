Israel municipality approves hundreds of settlement homes in east Jerusalem

REUTERS, JERUSALEM,: The Jerusalem municipality approved building permits for more than 560 housing units in three East Jerusalem settlements on Sunday, two days after President Donald Trump took office in the United States.

Chairman of Jerusalem city hall's Planning and Building committee Meir Turgeman told Israel Radio the permits were held up until the end of the Barack Obama administration, which was critical of Israeli settlement activity.

