Israel's attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu - TV
Israel's attorney-general has ordered police to open a criminal investigation in two unspecified matters involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Channel 10 television said on Wednesday.
- Posted 29 Dec 2016 03:20
When asked, a Justice Ministry spokeswoman declined to respond to the report.
Netanyahu has in the past denied wrongdoing in the purchase of submarines from Germany, where media have reported a potential conflict of interest involving his lawyer.
The Channel 10 report said one of the two cases that Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit had been examining was not known to the public.
- Reuters