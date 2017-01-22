Israel's Netanyahu to speak with Trump on Sunday, Iran on agenda

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would later in the day hold his first conversation with Donald Trump since his inauguration as U.S. president.

"A telephone conversation will be held this evening between President Trump and me. Many matters face us, the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the situation in Syria, the Iranian threat," Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks at the start of the Israeli cabinet meeting.

