Israel's Sara Netanyahu may face indictment - attorney-general

JERUSALEM: Israel's attorney-general is considering indicting the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, on suspicion of using state funds for personal dining and catering services amounting to some US$100,000 (76,144 pounds), the justice ministry said on Friday.

The ministry statement said the attorney-general was considering prosecuting Sara Netanyahu for offences that include fraudulently procuring items, fraud and breach of trust.

A post on the prime minister's Facebook page published late on Thursday in response to media reports about a forthcoming announcement by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, said the claims against Sara Netanyahu were "absurd and will be proven to be unfounded".

