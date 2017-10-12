Italian woman granted paid sick leave to look after unwell dog

ROME: An Italian woman has won her battle to be granted paid sick leave for days she took off to look after her ill dog.

It's the first such decision by an Italian court.

The woman, an academic in Rome, won her case with the help of lawyers from the Italian Anti-Vivisection League (LAV), one of the biggest animal rights groups in Europe, the organisation said Wednesday (Oct 11).

A judge accepted the lawyers' case that her university should count her two days off under an allowance for absences related to "serious or family personal reasons".

The case was won partly due to Italy's animal rights laws which state that people who abandon an animal to "grave suffering" to be jailed for a year and fined up to 10,000 euros.

"It is a significant step forward that recognised that animals that are not kept for financial gain or their working ability are effectively members of the family," said LAV president Gianluca Felicetti.

"Now, those in the same situation will be able to cite this important precedent," he added.