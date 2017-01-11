Italy court rejects labour union's bid for referendum on firing process

ROME: Italy's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by the country's biggest labour union to hold a referendum on part of a jobs market reform that made it easier to fire workers.

The 2015 "Jobs Act" was a flagship project in former premier Matteo Renzi's attempts to breathe life into the euro zone's most chronically stagnant economy.

The court accepted the CGIL union's proposals for two other referendums - on the use of vouchers to pay workers who have no contract, and on contracting companies' obligations to workers.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)