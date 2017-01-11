Italy PM hospitalised, has heart procedure - spokeswoman

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has undergone an emergency angioplasty, a procedure to unblock obstructed arteries of the heart, after feeling ill while returning from Paris on Tuesday, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old prime minister, who took office last month, is doing well after the operation in Rome's Gemelli hospital, his spokeswoman Flaminia Lais said.

A hospital source said the operation took place on Tuesday night. No further details on his condition or prognosis were immediately available.

Gentiloni met with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to fly to London on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Theresa May.

Gentiloni, of the centre-left Democratic Party, formed a government after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped down in the wake of a crushing referendum loss over his flagship constitutional reform.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Philip Pullella)