Italy PM in good condition, talking with office by phone - government source

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is in good condition and communicating with his office by phone after undergoing a heart procedure at a Rome hospital, a government source said on Wednesday.

Gentiloni, 62, who took office last month, had an angioplasty procedure to unblock a blood vessel of the heart on Tuesday night after feeling unwell.

"He is awake and lucid and can communicate by phone," the source said, adding that the prime minister did not have a heart attack.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)