Italy's Renzi says not hopeful of reaching new electoral pact with parties

ROME: The head of Italy's ruling Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi, said on Friday he was pessimistic over the chances of reaching a new cross-party pact on a reform of the electoral law.

Speaking the day after a deal between Italy's top four parties unravelled in parliament, Renzi said the existing voting system could be used at the next national election with just a few technical adjustments.

Blaming the anti-system 5-Star Movement for the collapse of the pact, Renzi said the coalition government would now focus on the country's main problems, such as employment, adding that there was much to do in the coming "weeks and months".

He did not mention the possibility of early elections this year and said he was against issuing a decree to try to break the impasse over the electoral system.

"Let's see if there is the possibility to draw up a new law with all the other parties. However, I am not very optimistic," Renzi said in a broadcast on his Facebook page. "We have an electoral law, it just needs some technical adjustments."

President Sergio Mattarella, the only figure with the power to dissolve parliament, had demanded new voting rules be drawn up because at present there is too much divergence between the systems for electing members in the upper and lower chambers.

Renzi's PD, 5-Star, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the Northern League agreed last week they would support a proportional representation system. But the deal imploded on Thursday after the PD lost a parliamentary vote on a minor, proposed amendment.

"The 5-Star are not trustworthy," Renzi said.

