Ivory Coast government reaches deal to end army mutiny - local official

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast: A delegation led by Ivory Coast's Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi reached an agreement on Saturday with mutinying soldiers to end a two-day revolt that has spread unrest across the West African nation, said a local official involved in the talks.

"We have a deal. There's white smoke," said Djande Lorgn, the sub-prefect in the city of Bouake where the talks took place. "This accord ends the mutiny."

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams)