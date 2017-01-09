Ivory Coast PM resigns, dissolves government after poll

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan resigned and dissolved the government on Monday in a move that had been expected following the approval of a new constitution and parliamentary elections last month.

"I have tendered my resignation and that of the government, he said at the Presidential palace, after a meeting with President Alassane Ouattara," he said.

