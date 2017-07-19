Ivory Coast reshuffles cabinet, replaces key ministers

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara replaced ministers in charge of defence, budget and the interior on Wednesday in a reshuffle of key cabinet positions, a government official announced in a statement.

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara replaced ministers in charge of defence, budget and the interior on Wednesday in a reshuffle of key cabinet positions, a government official announced in a statement.

Under the changes, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will take over the budget portfolio, Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters ahead of the start to a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge)