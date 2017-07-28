Japan PM - North Korea launched missile, may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone

North Korea fired a projectile that appeared to be a missile shortly before midnight Japan time (1500 GMT) on Friday, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said, citing government officials.

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that North Korea had fired a missile that may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He added that a meeting of the National Security Council would be convened and that Japan would take every necessary step to ensure the safety of its citizens.

(Reporting by William Mallard, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kevin Liffey)