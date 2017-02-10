Japan's Abe arrives in US ahead of summit with Trump

MARYLAND: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday (Feb 9) evening ahead of a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Abe is expected to propose new cabinet level US-Japan talks on trade, security and macroeconomic issues, including currencies, during their meeting on Friday, a Japanese government official involved in planning the summit said.

After meeting in Washington, Abe and Trump were scheduled to travel to Palm Beach, Florida, to stay at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat and play golf on Saturday.

The US official said any discussion on Trump's strategy towards North Korea's nuclear programme is premature but urged Pyongyang not to take provocative actions. Any such actions would help inform Trump's strategy, the official said.