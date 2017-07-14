Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration in Canada

MONTREAL: Former US president Jimmy Carter became dehydrated while working on a Habitat for Humanity building site in Canada and was treated at a local hospital, his Carter Centre said.

CBC television said the 92-year-old appeared fatigued and to have fainted at the charity event in Winnipeg.

"As a precaution, he was transported to St Boniface General Hospital for rehydration. Mrs Carter is with him," the statement said.

Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981 as the 39th US president, has been in remission from cancer since undergoing surgery in 2015 to remove a small mass on his liver.

He and his wife Rosalynn were in Canada this week working with Habitat for Humanity to help build 150 homes in honour of the country's 150th anniversary, with a focus on Edmonton and Winnipeg.

"President Carter has been working hard all week. He was dehydrated working in the hot sun and has been taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building," Habitat said in a statement.