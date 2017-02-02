JK Rowling responds to Trump fans' threats to burn, boycott Harry Potter books

SINGAPORE: Award-winning author JK Rowling responded in typical fashion to Donald Trump supporters who tweeted her to say that they would burn their Harry Potter books in reaction to her open criticism of the US President.

To one supporter who pledged to burn her books and movies, Rowling replied sarcastically that the fumes from DVDs can be harmful.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Another supporter, who said she was an avid Harry Potter fan for 17 years, tweeted that she "will never" read Rowling's works again. To this, Rowling replied that this supporter had failed to grasp the "rise and fall" of an autocrat that was apparent in the Harry Potter series.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Meanwhile, an ardent Rowling supporter promised to buy two copies of each book and to donate the second copy to an interested reader. To this, Rowling tweeted:

Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Another twitter user demanded that the author focus on issues in her own country, to which Rowling had a charming reply.

I think he's got a crush on me. pic.twitter.com/eberOUoJt1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

The last time Harry Potter books were the subject of burning was in 2001 when a church in New Mexico organized a book burning event, condemning the book and its characters as being Satanic.