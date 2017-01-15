Jordan's King Abdullah reshuffles government, retains PM - state TV
AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday swore in a new government following a reshuffle but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister, state television reported on Sunday.
The second reshuffle since Mulki was appointed last May was intended to give him more scope for economic reforms and to tackle security threats, officials said.
