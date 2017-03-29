Jordan's King Abdullah says two-state solution basis of Middle East peace

DEAD SEA, Jordan: Jordan's King Abdullah said peace would not be attained in the Middle East without the creation of a Palestinian state under a two-state solution that would be the basis of a comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace deal.

In a speech at the start of an Arab summit held beside the Dead Sea, King Abdullah said the kingdom's western neighbour Israel was wrecking the chances of peace by accelerating settlement building in occupied Palestinian territory.

