Jordanian King to visit Russia to discuss counter-terrorism - Kremlin
Jordan's King Abdullah will visit Moscow on Jan. 25 and discuss steps to combat terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
- Posted 24 Jan 2017 18:35
MOSCOW: Jordan's King Abdullah will visit Moscow on Jan. 25 and discuss steps to combat terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The two leaders also plan to talk about economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
- Reuters