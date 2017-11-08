Judge orders Rosneft CEO Sechin to appear as witness in bribery case

A Russian judge on Wednesday ordered Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, to appear as a witness in trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin speaks on the phone before the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Zvezda shipyard in the far eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen, Russia September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW: A Russian judge on Wednesday ordered Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, to appear as a witness in trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

Ulyukayev was dismissed and put under house arrest in November over allegations he extorted a US$2 million (£1.5 million) bribe from Rosneft. He denies the charges.

The former minister was detained at Rosneft's Moscow headquarters.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)

Source: Reuters

