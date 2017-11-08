Judge orders Rosneft CEO Sechin to appear as witness in bribery case

A Russian judge on Wednesday ordered Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, to appear as a witness in trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

MOSCOW: A Russian judge on Wednesday ordered Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, to appear as a witness in trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

Ulyukayev was dismissed and put under house arrest in November over allegations he extorted a US$2 million (£1.5 million) bribe from Rosneft. He denies the charges.

The former minister was detained at Rosneft's Moscow headquarters.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)