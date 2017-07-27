Just 5 percent approve of Brazilian leader Temer's government - poll

The approval rating for Brazilian President Michel Temer's government has fallen to just 5 percent and 87 percent of those asked say they do not trust the corruption-plagued leader, according to a survey released by pollster Ibope on Thursday.

The government's approval rating was 10 percent in the last Ibope poll, released at the end of March. That was before Temer was hit with a corruption charge for allegedly taking bribes, part of Brazil's sweeping anti-graft investigations. The poll commissioned by the National Confederation of Industry lobby CNI surveyed 2,000 people and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)