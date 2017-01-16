Kazakh leader's former deputy chief of staff detained

ALMATY: Kazakhstan's state security service has detained President Nursultan Nazarbayev's former deputy chief of staff on charges of illegally collecting and sharing classified information, it said on Monday.

Baglan Mailybayev, 41, was detained along with one of his ex-subordinates on Jan. 12, the National Security Committee said, the same day he was sacked from his post.

