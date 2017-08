Kazakh president names two new deputy PMs

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev named Yerbolat Dosayev and Askar Zhumagaliyev deputy prime ministers on Tuesday, according to documents published on his website.

Dosayev has previously run Baiterek, a state holding company in charge of banking and finance, while Zhumagaliyev has served as chief executive of state-owned nuclear company Kazatomprom, one of the world's biggest uranium miners.

