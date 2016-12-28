Kazakh president replaces foreign, economy ministers

REUTERS: Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev replaced his foreign and economy ministers on Wednesday, his office said in brief statements without further explanation.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov, 52, until now Kazakhstan's UN representative, replaces veteran foreign minister Erlan Idrissov.

Timur Suleimenov, 38, a former deputy economy minister, takes over from Kuandyk Bishimbayev, who had run the economy ministry since May.

Nazarbayev, 76, in power since 1989, regularly reshuffles the former Soviet republic's cabinet, which reports to him.

