Kazakhstan parliament passes reforms reducing presidential powers

ASTANA: Kazakhstan's parliament on Monday approved a package of amendments to the country's constitution to reduce presidential powers in favour of lawmakers and the cabinet.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev had already endorsed the proposed changes, and they will become law once he has signed the amendments which were passed by parliament in a second and final reading.

