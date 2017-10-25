Kenya chief justice - Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election

Kenya Chief Justice David Maraga said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court could not hear a case to delay elections because there are not enough judges present to make a quorum.

"As the two of us cannot form a quorum, this matter cannot be heard this morning," he said. The court was due to hear a case seeking to delay Thursday's repeat presidential election.

(reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld)