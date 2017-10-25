Kenya chief justice - Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election

World

Kenya chief justice - Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election

Kenya Chief Justice David Maraga said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court could not hear a case to delay elections because there are not enough judges present to make a quorum.

FILE PHOTO - Kenya's Supreme Court judge chief justice David Maraga (C) presides before delivering the ruling making last month's presidential election in which Uhuru Kenyatta's win was declared invalid in Nairobi, Kenya September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bookmark

NAIROBI: Kenya Chief Justice David Maraga said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court could not hear a case to delay elections because there are not enough judges present to make a quorum.

"As the two of us cannot form a quorum, this matter cannot be heard this morning," he said. The court was due to hear a case seeking to delay Thursday's repeat presidential election.

(reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Katharine Houreld)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark