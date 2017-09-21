Kenya election board - presidential re-run to be held on October 26

Kenya election board - presidential re-run to be held on October 26

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses leaders from pastoralist communities at State House in Nairobi, Kenya September 21, 2017. Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

NAIROBI: Kenya's presidential re-run has been rescheduled for Oct. 26, the election board said on Twitter on Thursday, a day after a detailed Supreme Court judgment laid out the reasons why the court had nullified last month's poll.

The election board had originally said the re-run would take place on Oct. 17, but a French firm whose technology is being used for the polls said it would not be ready in time for that date.

(reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters