Kenya election board CEO rejected by opposition goes on leave ahead of poll

The chief executive of Kenya's election board, Ezra Chiloba, who the opposition has demanded must be fired before an Oct. 26 election, is taking three weeks of leave, a source close to him told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Chief Electoral Officer of Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Ezra Chiloba speaks during a news conference ahead of the announcement of the winner of polls in Kenya's election at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI: The chief executive of Kenya's election board, Ezra Chiloba, who the opposition has demanded must be fired before an Oct. 26 election, is taking three weeks of leave, a source close to him told Reuters on Friday.

The Supreme Court annulled an Aug. 8 vote on Sept. 1 and ordered a re-run within 60 days. The opposition, led by Raila Odinga, has said it will boycott the election unless several demands, including the sacking of Chiloba, are met.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

